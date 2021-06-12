Maneka Gandhi Claims She Warned About Black Fungus Three Years Ago

BJP leader and former union minister, Maneka Gandhi, has claimed that she warned about the onslaught of black fungus disease three years ago.

Her remarks come in the wake of a massive rise in fungal infections which have complicated India’s fight against Covid-19. Maneka made the remarks during a four-day tour of her Lok Sabha constituency Sultanpur. Keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the BJP leader conducted an inspection of a district hospital.

Talking to reporters after her hospital visit, Maneka said there is no case of black fungus in Sultanpur as yet, but it is a dangerous infection. The Sultanpur MP said that she had written about black fungus three years ago that it will enter India too. She also gave an unusual advice of torching a room where the infection has spread.

During her visit, the BJP leader blamed the minority community for the slow pace of vaccination. She said during the pulse polio program, the minority community in villages refused to get their children vaccinated. Maneka asserted that the polio vaccination program could have been completed in four years but stretched unnecessarily due to their reluctance, and the same situation is being witnessed today for Covid vaccination.

Maneka said that everyone must understand that there is no class or caste of coronavirus, and it will infect anyone who delays their shots.

Meanwhile, the Sultanpur MP also took stock of the situation ahead of the possible third wave. She held discussions with her district magistrate (DM), chief medical officer (CMO) and health officials in the district hospital. Maneka also reviewed the oxygen plant and children’s ward at the hospital.

Maneka instructed officials to take action against those doctors who didn’t show up in the district hospital during the pandemic. She also said the district administration is fully prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid-19.

