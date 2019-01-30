Maneka Gandhi Lashes Out at Odisha Govt Over 'Non-utilisation' of ICDS Funds

Union minister Maneka Gandhi has lashed out at the Odisha government over "non-utilisation" of the ICDS funds, saying malnutrition is a major cause of worry in the state because a large number of children are deprived of supplementary nutrition.The Union Minister for Women and Child Development also said the decision to increase the remuneration of anganwadi workers was an "initiative of the Centre and not that of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government"."Recent CAG reports have pointed out non-utilisation of ICDS funds in Odisha. The obvious consequences are in the open: malnutrition is a major cause of worry in the state because a large number of children are deprived of supplementary nutrition owing to logistic mismanagement," Gandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday.She said while the Centre approved the increase in honourarium of anganwadi workers in October last year, the Odisha government announced it in the state only in January this year."I would like my sisters working under ICDS in Odisha to understand that the increase in remuneration is an initiative of the Central government and not that of @Naveen_Odisha ji's government," she said in another tweet.In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a hike in monthly honorarium for thousands of Asha and anganwadi workers across the country."The Union Cabinet under Narendra Modi ji had approved an increase of Rs 1500 per month for the anganwadi workers. This benefit was extended to all 1.45 lakh workers in Odisha," Gandhi added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.