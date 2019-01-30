English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maneka Gandhi Lashes Out at Odisha Govt Over 'Non-utilisation' of ICDS Funds
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, while the Centre approved the increase in honourarium of anganwadi workers in October last year, the Odisha government announced it in the state only in January this year.
File photo of women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Union minister Maneka Gandhi has lashed out at the Odisha government over "non-utilisation" of the ICDS funds, saying malnutrition is a major cause of worry in the state because a large number of children are deprived of supplementary nutrition.
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development also said the decision to increase the remuneration of anganwadi workers was an "initiative of the Centre and not that of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government".
"Recent CAG reports have pointed out non-utilisation of ICDS funds in Odisha. The obvious consequences are in the open: malnutrition is a major cause of worry in the state because a large number of children are deprived of supplementary nutrition owing to logistic mismanagement," Gandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday.
She said while the Centre approved the increase in honourarium of anganwadi workers in October last year, the Odisha government announced it in the state only in January this year.
"I would like my sisters working under ICDS in Odisha to understand that the increase in remuneration is an initiative of the Central government and not that of @Naveen_Odisha ji's government," she said in another tweet.
In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a hike in monthly honorarium for thousands of Asha and anganwadi workers across the country.
"The Union Cabinet under Narendra Modi ji had approved an increase of Rs 1500 per month for the anganwadi workers. This benefit was extended to all 1.45 lakh workers in Odisha," Gandhi added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development also said the decision to increase the remuneration of anganwadi workers was an "initiative of the Centre and not that of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government".
"Recent CAG reports have pointed out non-utilisation of ICDS funds in Odisha. The obvious consequences are in the open: malnutrition is a major cause of worry in the state because a large number of children are deprived of supplementary nutrition owing to logistic mismanagement," Gandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday.
She said while the Centre approved the increase in honourarium of anganwadi workers in October last year, the Odisha government announced it in the state only in January this year.
"I would like my sisters working under ICDS in Odisha to understand that the increase in remuneration is an initiative of the Central government and not that of @Naveen_Odisha ji's government," she said in another tweet.
In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a hike in monthly honorarium for thousands of Asha and anganwadi workers across the country.
"The Union Cabinet under Narendra Modi ji had approved an increase of Rs 1500 per month for the anganwadi workers. This benefit was extended to all 1.45 lakh workers in Odisha," Gandhi added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Grass is India's Best Chance to Beat Italy - Mahesh Bhupathi
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- Honor View 20 Review: Punching a Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Surely Notice
- No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results