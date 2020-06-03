Death of Elephant in Kerala: Maneka Targets Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for Inaction; CM Promises Action

A day after a pregnant wild elephant was killed by feeding a pineapple filled with crackers in Kerala's Malappuram, BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as she questioned his silence over the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi is from that area, why has he not taken action?" she asked. The Congress scion represents the constituency of Wayanad, which is adjoining the district of Malappuram.

Demanding the removal of the state forest secretary and the resignation of the forest minister, Maneka targeted the state government over the incident. "It's a murder. Malappuram is famous for such incidents. It's India's most violent district." She also went on to cite instances of poison being thrown on roads to kill "300-400 birds and dogs" in one go.

A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing. "The forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book," he said.

The incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi. Surendrakumar said the elephant died at Velliyar River in Malappuram district on May 27. He said the post-mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant.