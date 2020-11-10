Maner Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Maner (Maner Sharif) (मनेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Maner is part of 31. Patliputra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,19,541 eligible electors, of which 1,67,343 were male, 1,50,783 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maner in 2020 is =CP189/CM189*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,00,395 eligible electors, of which 1,61,448 were male, 1,38,940 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,337 eligible electors, of which 1,28,175 were male, 1,09,162 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maner in 2015 was 1,232. In 2010, there were 750.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bhai Virendra of RJD won in this seat by defeating Shrikant Nirala of BJP by a margin of 22,828 votes which was 12.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 50.05% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bhai Virendra of RJD won in this seat defeating Srikant Nirala of JDU by a margin of 9,601 votes which was 7.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.69% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 187. Maner Assembly segment of Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Maner are: Arun Manjhi (JDU), Surendra Paswan (NCP), Amarendra Kumar (SKVP), Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary (BLCP), Kumar Jainendra Prasad (BND), Kumari Pratibha (AIMIM), Kailash Paswan (RJRP), Gajendra Manjhi (BSLP), Gopal Ravidas (CPIMLL), Dhuri Das (PPID), Bachhu Paswan (BMP), Moti Ram (ANC), Ravi Kumar (PP), Radhe Raman (BHDP), Rameshwar Paswan (RJSBP), Sheela Devi (LTSP), Shriraj Paswan (PBP), Satyam Kumar Rajak (BAAP), Satyendra Paswan (JAP), Amar Paswan (IND), Arjun Paswan (IND), Pratima Kumari W/O Sanjay Paswan (IND), Pratima Kumari W/O Dr. Santosh Kumar (IND), Manohar Prakash Choudhary (IND), Laxmi Kumari (IND), Shankar Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.16%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.72%, while it was 55.76% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 187. Maner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 297. In 2010 there were 271 polling stations.

Extent:

187. Maner constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Block Maner; Gram Panchayats Anandpur, Kateshar, Sikandarpur, Parev, Daulatpur Simri, Mushepur, Shri Rampur, Bihta, Dayalpur Daulatpur, Purshottampur Painathi, Bishunpura, Raghopur, Amhara, Kanchanpur Kharagpur, Sadisopur, Painal, Bela, Neora, Makhdoompur and Shri Chandpur of Bihta Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Maner seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Maner is 303.29 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Maner is: 25°37'22.8"N 84°54'20.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Maner results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.