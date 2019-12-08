Hours After Delhi's Anaj Mandi Blaze, Another Fire Breaks Out at Factory Near Gurugram
The incident comes hours after 43 people were killed in a massive blaze that broke out in a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area.
A fire broke out in a factory in Manesar's sector 8
Gurugram: A fire broke out in a factory in Manesar's sector 8, nearly 17km from Gurugram.
According to officials, six fire tenders are present at the spot as fire-fighting operation is underway.
Most of the people working in the units were fast asleep when the fire broke out in the second floor of the building in the early hours and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, fire officials said.
(details awaited)
