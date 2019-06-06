MANET MET 2019 Admission Schedule Released at manetpune.edu.in. Click for details
The MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019, MANET MET 2019 is uploaded at the exam convener MANET’s official website at manetpune.edu.in.
Representational Photo
MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019 Released | The Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training, Pune has released the result of MANET MET 2019 admission cum counseling schedule for its B.Tech Marine Engineering and B.Sc Nautical Science courses. The MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019, MANET MET 2019 is uploaded at the exam convener MANET’s official website manetpune.edu.in. Candidates can check the counseling date and related important guidelines through the URL . The Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training Maharashtra Entrance Examination or also called as MANET MET was conducted on May 27.
Know all about the MANET MET admission datelines, how to apply, fee and more on the procedure for seeking a seat at Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training, Pune for this academic session.
MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019: Dates
Four rounds of admission will take place on these days-
June 24: Candidates with 70 % or above have to appear
June 26: Has to be attended by candidates with 65 % or more
July 1: Participation of candidates with 60 % or more
July 3: Anyone who was unable to appear on their allotted admission schedule
MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019: How to apply
All candidates willing to seek admission have to register themselves by filling an online counseling form and it can be accessed from the URL
Fill the form and submit semester fee of Rs 2,08,773 and Rs 1,95,973 for B.Tech Marine Engineering and B.Sc Nautical Science discipline respectively through demand draft drawn in favor of "MIT ADT UNIVERSITY - MANET" Payable at Pune. Besides this, candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 Psychometric Test Charges in Cash while appearing for document verification round.
A call letter for participating in the MANET MET Admission round will issued once the registration is accepted. In case, admission is not granted then the deposited course fee will be refunded to candidates.
MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019: Selection
Admission will be confirmed to shortlisted candidates on positive verification of original documents, submission of medical test report, and subject of sync in eligibility norms.
- maharashtra
- Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training
- MANET MET 2019
- MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Has Already Awarded 5G Licenses, While Mobile Operators in India Debate The 5G Spectrum Price
- Jackie Shroff Used to Carry Salman Khan's Photos in Pocket and Ask Producers to Cast Him
- Sunil Grover Does Not Want to be a Part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Ever, Here’s Why
- Upcoming MINI Electric Pulls a Boeing Aircraft in New Teaser Video - Watch Video
- When David Letterman Joined Shah Rukh Khan for his Eid Meet with Fans
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s