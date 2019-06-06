Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MANET MET 2019 Admission Schedule Released at manetpune.edu.in. Click for details

The MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019, MANET MET 2019 is uploaded at the exam convener MANET’s official website at manetpune.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MANET MET 2019 Admission Schedule Released at manetpune.edu.in. Click for details
Representational Photo
Loading...

MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019 Released | The Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training, Pune has released the result of MANET MET 2019 admission cum counseling schedule for its B.Tech Marine Engineering and B.Sc Nautical Science courses. The MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019, MANET MET 2019 is uploaded at the exam convener MANET’s official website manetpune.edu.in. Candidates can check the counseling date and related important guidelines through the URL . The Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training Maharashtra Entrance Examination or also called as MANET MET was conducted on May 27.

Know all about the MANET MET admission datelines, how to apply, fee and more on the procedure for seeking a seat at Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training, Pune for this academic session.

MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019: Dates

Four rounds of admission will take place on these days-

June 24: Candidates with 70 % or above have to appear

June 26: Has to be attended by candidates with 65 % or more

July 1: Participation of candidates with 60 % or more

July 3: Anyone who was unable to appear on their allotted admission schedule

MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019: How to apply

All candidates willing to seek admission have to register themselves by filling an online counseling form and it can be accessed from the URL

Fill the form and submit semester fee of Rs 2,08,773 and Rs 1,95,973 for B.Tech Marine Engineering and B.Sc Nautical Science discipline respectively through demand draft drawn in favor of "MIT ADT UNIVERSITY - MANET" Payable at Pune. Besides this, candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 Psychometric Test Charges in Cash while appearing for document verification round.

A call letter for participating in the MANET MET Admission round will issued once the registration is accepted. In case, admission is not granted then the deposited course fee will be refunded to candidates.

MANET MET Admission Schedule 2019: Selection

Admission will be confirmed to shortlisted candidates on positive verification of original documents, submission of medical test report, and subject of sync in eligibility norms.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram