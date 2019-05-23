Mangaldoi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mangaldai): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dilip Saikia BJP Dilip Saikia LEADING

Mangaldoi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BGP -- -- Biren Basak VPI -- -- Gandheshwar Mochahari HND -- -- Mani Ram Basumatary SUCI -- -- Swarnalata Chaliha IND -- -- Kazi Nekib Ahmed AJM -- -- Ainul Haque AITC -- -- Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar IND -- -- Jayanta Kumar Kalita IND -- -- Prodeep Kumar Daimary NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Bhubaneswar Kalita Leading BJP -- -- Dilip Saikia

8. Mangaldoi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.94%. The estimated literacy level of Mangaldoi is 70.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramen Deka of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22,884 votes which was 1.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ramen Deka of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 55,849 votes which was 5.64% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.85% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mangaldoi was: Ramen Deka (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,91,539 men, 7,24,137 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mangaldoi is: 26.4363 92.0307Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंगलदोई, असम (Hindi); মঙ্গলদোই, অসম (Bengali); मंगलदोई, आसाम (Marathi); મંગલદોઇ, આસામ (Gujarati); மங்கள்டோய், அசாம் (Tamil); మంగరదోయి, అసోం (Telugu); ಮಂಗಲ್​ದೊಯ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); മംഗൾഡോയ്, അസം (Malayalam).