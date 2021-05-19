Mangalore Doctor Refuses to Wear Face Mask at Supermarket, Calls it 'Foolish Rule' in Spat with Staff

A doctor in Mangalore was booked by the police for refusing to wear a face mask inside a supermarket. The doctor, identified as B Srinivas Kakkilaya, did not wear a mask while shopping and allegedly refused to do so when asked by the supermarket staff. He has been booked under the Epidemic Act.

The video of the heated argument between the staff and the doctor later went viral in the social media.

The doctor allegedly justified his act and called wearing a mask a ‘foolish rule’. Based on a complaint from Ryan Rosario, a partner of the supermart at Kadri here, a case was registered against the doctor under sections 4, 5 and 9 of Karnataka State Epidemic (prevention) Act 2020, the police said.

