Mangalore University Students Accuse Professor of Sexual and Mental Harassment, Demand Action

In yet another shocking incident of sexual harassment in university campuses, an assistant professor from Mangalore University has been accused of sexually and mentally harassing his students.Students have alleged that Dr. Umesh Naik, Assistant Professor from the Library & Information Sciences department, has been harassing a few female students by 'groping' them and even using hidden cameras to record them.Students say that the professor has been indulging in such kind of activity for some time now and has been called out by former students as well in their teachers’ feedback forms.In a complaint letter that has now been submitted to the university Vice Chancellor, Registrar and 'SPARSH' women's commission, the complainants goes on to explain the torture that they have been put through by the professor.They have alleged that whenever female students would skip his class, he would repeatedly call and harass them. Naik would also threaten the students inside the class and the labs, the girls said in the complaint.Students have also said that the professor would threaten the students of filing complaint under the SC/ST Atrocities Act if they spoke out against him.This is not the first time that students have raised their voices against the professor. The first complaint against him was made back in November 2017, but the professor continued teaching, without any action being taken against him. The student then approached the SPRASH women's commission on in January this year, but that too did not deter the professor.The students have demanded action to be taken against the professor, failure to which they would organise protests to press for their demands.