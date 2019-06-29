Mangalore Woman Brutally Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Suspected Case of 'Unrequited Love'

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by a 22-year old man in the coastal Karnataka town of Mangalore in an attack that prima facie seemed motivated by unrequited love.

A video recording of the incident, captured by a resident in the vicinity, has gone viral, shocking people across the state. While several people are heard shouting at the attacker asking him to stop and some even try to approach him, the man is seen slitting his own neck and threatening passersby to stay away when they try to intervene.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim are in a critical condition, with the latter worse off.

With a preliminary investigation underway, Mangalore DCP (Law and Order) said it appeared to be a case of unrequited love, with the victim not responding to the accused's overtures.

The woman was identified as Deeksha, who was apparently returning home from college around 4.30 pm on Friday when the incident occurred in broad daylight near the Deralakatte area in Mangalore. The accused has been identified as Sushant.

Locals called an ambulance and both Deeksha and Sushant were taken to the KS Hegde Medical College.

Despite a public outcry, the attacker who attempted suicide repeatedly kept stabbing the girl even as several people asked him to stop. The ambulance staff were able to overpower him and take away the knife.

(With inputs from Deepa Balakrishnan)