Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mangalore Woman Brutally Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Suspected Case of 'Unrequited Love'

According to the police, both the accused and the victim are in a critical condition, with the latter worse off.

Stacy Pereira |

Updated:June 29, 2019, 12:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mangalore Woman Brutally Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Suspected Case of 'Unrequited Love'
Representational Image.
Loading...

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by a 22-year old man in the coastal Karnataka town of Mangalore in an attack that prima facie seemed motivated by unrequited love.

A video recording of the incident, captured by a resident in the vicinity, has gone viral, shocking people across the state. While several people are heard shouting at the attacker asking him to stop and some even try to approach him, the man is seen slitting his own neck and threatening passersby to stay away when they try to intervene.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim are in a critical condition, with the latter worse off.

With a preliminary investigation underway, Mangalore DCP (Law and Order) said it appeared to be a case of unrequited love, with the victim not responding to the accused's overtures.

The woman was identified as Deeksha, who was apparently returning home from college around 4.30 pm on Friday when the incident occurred in broad daylight near the Deralakatte area in Mangalore. The accused has been identified as Sushant.

Locals called an ambulance and both Deeksha and Sushant were taken to the KS Hegde Medical College.

Despite a public outcry, the attacker who attempted suicide repeatedly kept stabbing the girl even as several people asked him to stop. The ambulance staff were able to overpower him and take away the knife.

(With inputs from Deepa Balakrishnan)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram