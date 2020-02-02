Mangaluru Airport Bomb Case Suspect Remanded to 14 Days Judicial Custody
During the last ten days, police took the accused to several places in the city and Udupi where he had frequented in the recent past.
Mangaluru Police released photographs of suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in, in the CCTV footage. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Mangaluru: A local court on Saturday remanded Aditya Rao, the suspect in the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) bomb case, to two weeks judicial custody.
Rao was produced before the Sixth Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after the 10-day police custody expired.
Rao has been in police custody since January 22 after he surrendered before the police in Bengaluru on January 21 and was later brought here.
He had allegedly planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the airport on January 20 triggering panic and later made a hoax call to the airport terminal that a bomb had been planted in an IndiGo flight.
During the last ten days, police took the accused to several places in the city and Udupi where he had frequented in the recent past.
He was also taken to the room where he stayed while he was working at a hotel in the city.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- Budget 2020: Sitharaman Gives Big Push to Digital Connectivity With Data Centre Parks