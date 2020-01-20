Take the pledge to vote

Unattended Bag Creates Bomb Scare at Mangaluru Airport, CISF Cordons Off Area

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

PTI

January 20, 2020
Unattended Bag Creates Bomb Scare at Mangaluru Airport, CISF Cordons Off Area
Police investigating a live bomb found at the airport.

Mangaluru: An unattended bag near ticket counters of the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka created a bomb scare on Monday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is maintaining the security of the airport, cordoned off the area.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

"The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.

The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions.

According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage.

