Unattended Bag Creates Bomb Scare at Mangaluru Airport, CISF Cordons Off Area
Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.
Police investigating a live bomb found at the airport.
Mangaluru: An unattended bag near ticket counters of the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka created a bomb scare on Monday.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is maintaining the security of the airport, cordoned off the area.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.
"The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.
The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions.
According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- People Are Eating Cereal From Other People's Mouths In This Gross Yet Viral TikTok Challenge
- Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'
- Understanding the 3 Types of Airplane Engines - Turbojet, Turboprop and Tubofan
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies