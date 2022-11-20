Mangaluru Auto Blast: In Passenger Seat Was A Self-Funded Terrorist With LeT Links, Say Intel Sources | Exclusive

While the Karnataka police have confirmed that Saturday’s blast in an autorickshaw was a terror attack, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that the passenger, who is the key suspect and who was carrying the fake Aadhaar card by the name of Premraj Hutagi, was arrested in a case related to the Lashkar-e-Taiba three years ago.

“The suspect has been identified. He is Muslim. He had links to the LeT. He was also arrested three years ago in a case linked to the terror outfit,” top intelligence sources said.

ALSO READ | ‘Auto Destruct’: Explosives to Vehicle, Mangaluru Blast Has Uncanny Similarities to Coimbatore Incident, Sources to News18

“In Shimoga, too, he was also involved in the Tipu Sultan controversy. His name cropped up in the telephonic conversations related to the controversy,” the sources added.

“He has group of four five people. So far, no connection has been found to last month’s Coimbatore case, in which the main accused was killed in the explosion in a Maruti 800, agencies have identified more people with links to this case,” they said.

Explosive material, battery, circuit boards and other material in the improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from his home, said the sources, adding he was self-funded and was radicalised in a single room.

The suspect has suffered 45% burns and is not speaking right now. Doctors are monitoring his health.

It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. https://t.co/lmalCyq5F3— DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) November 20, 2022

The explosion in the moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an ‘act of terror,’ Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The driver, who also suffered injuries, too is admitted to the hospital.

With Agency Inputs

Read all the Latest India News here