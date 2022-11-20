Mangaluru Blast 'An Act of Terror': From Burnt Pressure Cooker to Fake Aadhar Card, All We Know So Far

Mysteries surrounding the Mangaluru Auto blast that took place on Saturday, continue to unfold themselves, even as the Karnataka DGP claimed the incident as an “act of terror" and not an accident. The accused’s rented home in Mysuru was also raided with the bomb squad team on Sunday. According to sources, a KSRTC ticket was recovered by the Police, and now the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the case.

The auto rickshaw blast took place at around 5pm on Saturday, in the Kankanadi Police Station area. Several revelations have come to the fore in the auto blast case, with some of them being a burnt pressure cooker laden with explosive material found at the scene. Apart from that, the main suspect, the passenger in the auto allegedly carried an Aadhar card which was later found to be of a man from Hubbali. The accused allegedly used the identity of Premraj Hutagi, a railway employee in the Tumakuru division of Indian Railways, an NDTV report said.

Suspect Faked Identity Using Hindu Name

Police probe later revealed that the passenger had undergone circumcision, and had faked his identity using a Hindu man’s name on his Aadhar card. The injured suspect was on the police radar for the last few months and had gone missing recently. According to police sources, the suspect is from Shivamogga, and lived in Mysuru for quite some time. He was reportedly planning a similar attack in Shivamogga, but the plan was busted by the police two months ago.

Explosion in Mangaluru Auto an ‘act of Terror’: Karnataka DGP

Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood termed the Mangaluru Auto blast incident, an “act of terror". In a tweet, the DGP said, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies." The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

“deep conspiracy behind the incident," says Karnataka minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment. They are not in a position to speak. “The information we received shows that there is a deep conspiracy behind the incident. It is visible that the perpetrators had a link with the terrorist organisations,” he said in a statement, a PTI report said. He added that the state police is in touch with the central agencies and in a day or two the all the details will come out.

