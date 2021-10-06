Mangaluru Dasara: Celebrations from October 7 Under Strict Covid-19 Guidelines

Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an order urging the public to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines during the celebration of Dasara Festival from October 7 to 16. As per the order, more than 400 people cannot gather in the programmes. Social distancing should be strictly followed in the programmes connected with the celebrations. Everyone, including the temple priests and staff of the temples, should adhere to the guidelines, the order said.

The programme organisers or the administrative authority should take measures to provide sanitizers, masks and maintain social distancing at public gatherings. To prevent the spread of the Covid, the public should strictly follow the directions issued by the Central and State governments. The orders issued by the health department, police department, Fire and Emergency Services, district administration, and orders of local authorities should be followed. As per the direction of the government, the festival should be celebrated in a simple manner so that Covid cases do not increase, the order.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.