Mangaluru Killing: Cops Impose Section 144, Ban Sale of Liquor After Murder in Katipalla

The murder of a man by two unidentified persons has prompted the police to impose Section 144 in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station area in Mangaluru from 6am on Dec 25 to 6am on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents. The sale of liquor has also been banned till 10am on Dec 27.

Karnataka | Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6AM on Dec 25 to 6AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor also banned till 10AM on Dec 27: N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru CP pic.twitter.com/kCl6ZT6m5A— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

According to reports, Mangaluru Commissioner P N Shashi Kumar said that the deceased, Jaleel, was stabbed to death by two unidentified miscreants when he was standing in front of his shop. “The reason behind the murder is yet to be known," said the top police officer.

Reports said the victim was immediately taken to a hospital but he died during treatment. “Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, reported the news website.

