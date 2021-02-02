News18 Logo

india

Mangaluru Police Arrest 3 Youths for Attempt to Molest Teen, Assault Her Friends with 'Deadly Weapons'
1-MIN READ

Representative image.

Representative image.

Representative image.

In connection with the incident, which occurred in the city’s Bendoorwell area on January 30, Thrishool Salian (19) from Boloor, Santosh Poojary (19) from Kodikal and Dyanish Aran D’Cruz (18) from Ashok Nagar, have been held and relevant charges have been slapped by the police.

auther-image

Revathi Rajeevan

The Mangaluru east police on Monday arrested three youths on charges of attempting to molest a teenaged girl and assaulting her friends at a restaurant, where the complainant was present for a birthday party.

In connection with the incident, which occurred in the city’s Bendoorwell area on January 30, Thrishool Salian (19) from Boloor, Santosh Poojary (19) from Kodikal and Dyanish Aran D’Cruz (18) from Ashok Nagar, have been held and relevant charges have been slapped by the police.

According to a press statement released by police commissioner Shashi Kumar, the girl and her friends were celebrating a birthday at a restaurant situated in Bendoorwell when the accused barged into the restaurant and attempted to molest the girl. "They also assaulted her friends with deadly weapons with the intention of killing them," the press release said.

The incident was caught on the restaurant's CCTV camera. At 2:24pm on January 30, the three can be seen entering the restaurant, approaching the table where the girl and her friends are seated. The trio, two of whom are seen wearing helmets, attacked the group inside the restaurant immediately after entering.

A case has been registered under section 143,147,148,324,354,307,506 r/w 149 IPC and Sec 25,27, Indian Arms Act.

With inputs from Kishan.


