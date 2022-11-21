Mangaluru Suspect Conducted Recce Before Blast, Had Visited Coimbatore & Kerala, Reveal Cops in Terror Probe

Karnataka Police on Monday said the accused in the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw explosion case, which is being probed as an ‘act of terror’, had visited the city earlier for a recce.

Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar, addressing a press briefing, said the accused — who was found with a fake Aadhaar card — had received 45 per cent burn injuries in the explosion on November 19.

“Shariq had gone to Coimbatore, Kerala and Mysuru. His sister, mother and other family members have identified him,” Kumar said.

The top cop said a trial blast was carried out in the Tunga River in Shivamogga, while Phosphorus, Sulphur, circuit and batteries were recovered from Mysuru where Shariq has a home. “We have found many explosive materials in Mysuru. We can say he came to Mangaluru for recce before. He took a SIM from a person in Ooty and had another Aadhaar card.”

Kumar said two people from Mysuru and one from Mangaluru had been picked up for questioning, while searches are on at other places.

“Our priority is that he survives so that we can question him. The auto driver will be given compensation as it is a terror case,” he added.

Police also identified Abdul Mateen Taha as the main handler. Giving details, Kumar said Mateen’s house in Thirthalli was raided by the NIA in May 2020. He has a bounty of Rs 3 Lakh on his head and is wanted in the Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru Module Case.

Kumar said Shariq’s act was ‘inspired’ from a terror organisation with a global presence. “We are trying to know who was funding them. He was in Mysuru for two months and had enrolled for mobile training. This is election year. There will be an attempt to disturb peace. We will have to be very careful.”

A low-intensity blast took place in an auto-rickshaw in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday, which the police later confirmed to be an act of terror. A passenger was carrying a bag that had a cooker bomb. It exploded, causing burn injuries to the passenger as well as driver of the auto.

“Incidentally or accidently the cooker bomb the passenger was carrying exploded, causing injuries to him and the as well as the driver of the auto. Shariq, resident of Tirthalli, is already an accused in three cases: Two in Mangaluru city and one in Shimogga police station," Kumar had said on Monday.

“Shariq was wanted in the Shimogga case and was on the run for a long time. After the Shimogga incident on August 15, he disappeared from there on the 20th and went towards Coimbatore and stayed there for 2-3 days. After that he went to Kerala, then returned to Tamil Nadu side, then he came to Karnataka and finally on Spetember 20 he hired a room in Lok Nayak Nagar of Mysore city. The owner’s name is Mohan Kumar," Kumar said during the press briefing on Monday.

