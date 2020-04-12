Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mangaluru Teenager Tries to Sneak Friend Into Apartment Inside Suitcase, Caught

The student resorted to the bizarre attempt, frustrated at the apartment association denying permission to any outsider into the complex in view of the coronavirus scare.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Representative image.

Mangaluru: In a curious incident at an apartment complex in the city on Sunday, a teenaged student was caught while trying to sneak in his friend to his apartment by stuffing him inside a suitcase, police sources said.

The student resorted to the bizarre attempt, frustrated at the apartment association denying permission to any outsider into the complex in view of the coronavirus scare.

His valiant effort, however, turned futile as the occupants in the complex grew suspicious about some movement inside the huge suitcase as he was dragging it in.

They made him open the suitcase there itself and were shocked to see his friend emerging out of it.

Immediately, the residents called up the police, who came and took the two to the station.

Later, the parents of both the students were summoned to the station.

No case has been registered in this connection, the sources said.

