Mangaluru: Two Killed in Hit-and-run Incident At NH 66

Two persons lost their lives and another was injured when a speeding car knocked them down at Padupanambur near here, police sources said.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night on National Highway-66, some 30 km from Mangaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Bablu (23) and Achal Singh (30) of Madhya Pradesh. Anish (42) of Kerala was injured and has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The three were proceeding to Kerala from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in a lorry. They were trying to replace the tyre of the lorry which had suffered a puncture when the speeding car hit them and fled the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, sources said.

