Radicalised Young, Mangaluru Blast Suspect Shariq Sought 'Guidance' from 3 Terrorists, Say Cops | Exclusive

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast suspect Mohammed Shariq was highly radicalised at a young age and sought guidance from three terror suspects, Arafat Ali, Musabir Hussain, and Mateen Taha, said police.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood said the 24-year-old got actively involved in anti-social activities after the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir gained momentum in the country.

“The Mangaluru pro-terrorism graffiti for which he was arrested in 2020 was in retaliation to the CAA and NRC. He managed to escape from our clutches during the Shivamogga violence on August 15, but he has been on our radar for a while for his terror links,” Sood said.

To display his anger, Shariq along with two of his associates, Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmed, painted provocative pro-terror graffiti on the wall of an apartment in Mangaluru in November 2020.

They were arrested a month later. Shariq was released on bail on a technicality after being booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

IGNORED ‘KOHINOOR’

The son of a cloth merchant based out of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, Shariq was expected to handle the family’s textile shop named ‘Kohinoor’ after his father’s death due to cancer three months ago. His mother, Anseera, passed away years ago. After his parents’ death, he continued to live with his stepmother, Shabnam Banu (father’s second wife), and aunt. After completing his Class 10 at Dr UR Ananthamurthy government high school in Thirthahalli town, Shariq joined the government first-grade college to complete his graduation in commerce, but quit within a year.

However, Shariq is said to have found company with like-minded radical individuals, who were part of his initiation into terror-linked networks in the state, said an investigator, on condition of anonymity.

AL-HIND IS MODULE LINKS?

Taha and Hussain are linked to the Al-Hind Islamic State (IS) terror module and were reportedly involved in radicalising and recruiting youth in Karnataka for terror-related activities.

According to Karnataka’s ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, Hussain, Taha and Ali could be Shariq’s possible handlers and financers. Taha, along with Khwaja and Mohammed Pasha from TN, were booked under the provisions of the UAPA in Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru in 2020. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Taha and is likely to take over the probe, as it is handling the investigation into last month’sCoimbatore blast.

The police have been trying to dig deeper into Shariq’s possible links to the Al-Hind module and his role in the growth of the terror module in south India. The police have also found a picture on Shariq’s mobile phone where he is found to be posing with his finger pointed to the sky like the IS cadre with the suspect IED cooker that exploded in the autorickshaw on Saturday.

CRYPTOCURRENCY USED FOR BUYING MATERIAL

The police have found that Shariq and his associates used discreet communication platforms to send messages and conduct transactions.

Shariq has a sister who lives in Thirthahalli and the police are also probing whether her account was used for the transaction by his ‘alleged’ handlers.

“Shariq was found to be practicing bomb-making at his rented home in Mysuru. Cryptocurrency was used to purchase material,” said a police officer close to the investigation.

