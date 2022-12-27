Mangoes Arrive at Gujarat’s Porbandar Market; Traders Happy with 1st Auction Distribute Sweets

People in Gujarat’s Porbandar market on Monday were surprised to see mango crop this winter season. Some farmers brought mangoes, which is a fruit of summer, to the APMC market.

Farmers, traders and people were excited to see Kesar mangoes which are grown especially in Saurashtra’s Talala and adjoining areas. These mangoes from Gujarat have become famous throughout the whole country.

Kesar mangoes usually arrive in the market every year in March when the summer season starts. But this year, mangoes were ready to hit the market almost two-three months in advance than normal.

Approximately 60 kilogram mangoes were auctioned in the market on Monday. Traders were so happy about the first auctions that they distributed sweets. In the auction, the initial price of the mango quoted was Rs 350 per kg and it reached up to Rs 501 per kg.

For the last few years, farmers have been growing mangoes in the area near the dam in Porbandar district’s Bileshwar, Khambhala and Katawana villages. The Kesar mangoes grown in these areas of the Porbandar district are of good quality and their size is also big. This makes them get good prices in the market due to high demand.

Read all the Latest India News here