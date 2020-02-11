Mangolpuri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mangolpuri (Mangol Puri) (मंगोलपुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Mangolpuri is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Mangolpuri is one of the only four seats in which the Congress came in second in the 2015 Assembly elections. Congress had won zero seats in 2015.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,90,624 eligible electors, of which 1,00,857 were male, 89,757 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangolpuri in 2020 is 889.94.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Mangolpuri, there are a total of 2789 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,78,940 eligible electors, of which 96,110 were male, 82,816 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,962 eligible electors, of which 89,284 were male, 76,661 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,43,112 eligible electors, of which 77,771 were male, 65,287 female.

The number of service voters in Mangolpuri in 2015 was 5. In 2013, there were 10 and in 2008 there were 54.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Rakhi Birla of AAP won in this seat by defeating Raj Kumar Chauhan of INC by a margin of 22,699 votes which was 17.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 46.94% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Rakhi Birla of AAP won in this seat defeating Raj Kumar Chauhan of INC by a margin of 10,585 votes which was 9.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 38.42% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Chauhan of INC won in this seat defeating Yogesh Aatray of BJP by a margin of 29,863 votes which was 32.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.41% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 12. Mangolpuri Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 7 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 6 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mangolpuri are: Karam Singh Karma (BJP), Murari Lal (BSP), Rakhi Birla (AAP), Rajesh Lilothia (INC), Deepak Kumar (BSNP), Virender Ray (SI).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.33%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 72.12%, while it was 69.73% in 2013. In 2008, 64.79% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.79%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 180 polling stations in 12. Mangolpuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 152. In 2013 there were 151 polling stations and in 2008, there were 131.

Extent:

12. Mangolpuri constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 35 (Part) EB No. 93-223 and 320 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 39 (Part) Sultan Pur Majra (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 1-11 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 41 (Part) EB No. 61–153 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 42 Ward No. 42 (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Rohini E, Mangolpuri A, Mangolpuri B, Mangolpuri C) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Mangolpuri is 5.74 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110083, 110085

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mangolpuri is: 28°40'12.4"N 77°04'49.1"E.

