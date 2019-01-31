LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Manhor Parrikar, Day after Letter War with Rahul Gandhi, Flown to AIIMS in Delhi as He Complained of 'Unease'

Parrikar, also the former Defence Minister, is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
File photo of Goa CM Parrikar presenting the state budget.
File photo of Goa CM Parrikar presenting the state budget.
Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital for examination later on Thursday, his office said here.

"Chief Minister Shri @manoharparrikar will be travelling to New Delhi later today, for undergoing his medical review/checkup which was pending due to the inauguration of Atal Setu and state legislative Assembly session," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.




'Atal Setu', a cable-stayed bridge, was inaugurated in Parrikar's presence by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 27.

Parrikar, also the former Defence Minister, is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year.

He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.

On Wednesday while presenting the state budget for 2019-20, he made a brief speech from his chair, even as he was strapped with medical paraphernalia.



