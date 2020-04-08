Manhunt on for COVID-19 Positive Man Discharged from Hospital in Chennai by Mistake

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police has launched a manhunt for a migrant labourer who tested positive for COVID-19 and was released from the hosptial treating him by mistake.

The labourer, whose picture has been released by the police department, is among four people who had tested positive for the coronavirus who were discharged by mistake. Three of them, who are from the same family and reside in Vizhupuram, have been found by the police.

Three special teams have been formed to trace the missing migrant labourer.

The authorities of Villupuram govt hospital had allegedly discharged the four patients as a result of a clerical error.

The news comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases. The state's total tally stands at 738 cases. Villupuram district has recorded 20 cases so far, with four new cases being declared on Wednesday.

