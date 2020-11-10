Manihari Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Manihari (मनिहारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Manihari is part of 11. Katihar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,77,494 eligible electors, of which 1,46,989 were male, 1,29,920 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,47,621 eligible electors, of which 1,31,997 were male, 1,15,614 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,473 eligible electors, of which 1,11,878 were male, 98,595 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manihari in 2015 was 417. In 2010, there were 337.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Manohar Prasad Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating Anil Kumar Oraon of LJP by a margin of 13,680 votes which was 8.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.69% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manohar Prasad Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating of NCP by a margin of 4,165 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.63% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 67. Manihari Assembly segment of Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami won the Katihar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes this Assembly segment and NCP won the Katihar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Manihari are: Anil Kumar Oraon (LJP), Manohar Prasad Singh (INC), Shambhu Kumar Suman (JDU), Arun Urawn (PPID), Goreti Murmu (AIMIM), Nagendra Chandra Mandal (IND), Fulamani Hembram (JMM), Shiv Narayan (JDS), Minakshi Shweta (IND), Rameshwar Hembram (IND), Shobha Soren (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.81%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.41%, while it was 59.93% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 282 polling stations in 67. Manihari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 235. In 2010 there were 223 polling stations.

Extent:

67. Manihari constituency comprises of the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Mansahi, Manihari and Amdabad. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Manihari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand,West Bengal adjoining seats: Jharkhand,West Bengal.

The total area covered by Manihari is 521.37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Manihari is: 25°21'53.6"N 87°40'22.8"E.

