Manipur 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board to Announce HSLC Result Today at manresults.nic.in
The Manipur Board of Secondary Education or BSEM on Wednesday uploaded a circular mentioning that the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will be declared today.
Manipur 10th Result 2019| Today anytime soon, the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur will be declaring the Manipur 10th Result 2019, Manipur HSLC result 201, Manipur Board Result 2019 at its official website manresults.nic.in (http://manresults.nic.in). The Manipur 10th Result 2019 , Manipur HSLC result 2019, Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 will be available for download and the URL or window for checking scores will soon to be provided at the exam conducting authority Manipur Board of Secondary Education, which is also called as BSE/MBSE’s official website.
The Manipur Board of Secondary Education or BSEM on Wednesday uploaded a circular mentioning that the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will be declared soon. However, date and timing for declaration of the Manipur HSLC Result 2019 is not specified. Further, no update since on the same has been uploaded on the official website of Manipur Board of Secondary Education. The Manipur 10th Result 2019 will released at the MBSE’s website manresults.nic.in (http://manresults.nic.in)
Steps to check Manipur 10th Result 2019
Once the Manipur HSLC Result 2019 is declared is at the Manipur Board of Secondary Education website, candidates can check their marks with these steps:
Step 1: Go to official website: manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Spot Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link on the homepage and click it
Step 3: Enter the required details and click submit tab
Step 4: You can view your Manipur 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Take a printout of it and keep for future reference
Besides, the BSE’s official websites, the Manipur 10th Result 2019, Manipur HSLC Result 2019, Manipur Board Result 2019 will also be provided by these two portals- http://www.examresults.net/manipur/bsem-manipur-board-hslc-result-10th/ and http://manipur.indiaresults.com/
The Manipur board exam for class 10 was conducted from February 20 to April 4 for 2018-2019 academic year. In the exam, approximately, 35, 856 students appeared. This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has already declared the class 12 result on May 8. For the year 2018, Manipur HSLC result 2018 was declared on May 25 and 73.18 per cent students passed the exam.
