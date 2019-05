Manipur 12th Result 2019 Merit List Out: COHSEM Declared Manipur 12th Result at manresults.nic.in

Manipur class 12 result | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has declared Manipur class 12 result, Manipur HSE Result 2019 today i.e. May 8 a short while ago. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur also called as COHSEM has released the Manipur class 12 result 2019 at its official website manresults .nic.in.The Manipur board class 12 exam was held from February 18 to March 20. It is believed that the number of students who took part in the Manipur 2019 board exam was approximately same as the previous year.Manipur HSE Result 2019 Statistics:Commerce-Gurumayum Roberto Sharma (416 Marks)Ngamsanglen Haokip (397 Marks)Yaikhom Babina Chanu (393 Marks)Arts -Oinam Barlin Meitei (445)Melody Moirangthem (439)L.P. Tracy (432)Science -Micheal Atom (476)Laishram Librada Singh (476)Sujata Basnet (474)Candidates can also check the Manipur HSE Result 2019 from two other websites- exam result http://www.examresults.net/manipur/ , indiaresult.com http://manipur.indiaresults.com/, https://results.gov.inManipur 12th Result 2019: Steps to check the online scoreStep 1: Visit the official website: manresults.nic.inStep 2: Click on the tab reading result link for Manipur HSE Result 2019.Step 3: Enter your examination roll number and other details, then click on submit buttonStep 4: View and download your Manipur Class 12 Result 2019.Keep the printout for future reference and for collecting original mark sheets.Last year, approximately 26 thousand students registered for the exam. For the year 2017, a total of 26,139 candidates appeared in the Manipur HSE exam. The overall pass percentage recorded that year was 68.81.