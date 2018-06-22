Manipur BJP Leader Held With Drugs Worth Rs 27 Crore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lutkhosei Zou was apprehended by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) on Wednesday along with seven others with illegal contraband drugs, arms and old currency notes. Zou is also the Chairman of an autonomous district council in Chandel district of Manipur.The seized drugs that include heroin and World is Yours (WY) tablets are estimated to be worth Rs 27 crores, ANI reported.Lutkhosei was an elected Congress candidate before he joined BJP last year to form a council in Chandel.The NAB team also recovered one pistol, a rifle, two gun license books and eight bank passbooks from their possession.The other seven people arrested have been identified as Esther Vungheinuam, Mung Zou Aric, Teresa Ngaite Nengboi, Lawrence Zou, Minlal Mate, Sio Jamthang Mate and Mt Jamkhohao, public relations officer of the council chairman.