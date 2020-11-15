News18 Logo

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes into Home Isolation

File photo of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The 59-year-old Chief Minister, who had campaigned extensively in the run-up to the November 7 bypolls to five Assembly seats, is undergoing home isolation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested," he tweeted.

In a Facebook post, Biren Singh said: "Friends, I have tested Covid positive today (Sunday) after having some symptoms. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested. I am fine at the moment."

According to a Health Department official, the 59-year-old Chief Minister, who had campaigned extensively in the run-up to the November 7 bypolls to five Assembly seats, is undergoing home isolation.

In Manipur, 21,636 people have been affected by coronavirus, and 218 of them have died.


