English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manipur Chief Minister Opposes Citizenship Bill in Present Form
Biren Singh also reportedly said that in the forthcoming meeting between the Chief Ministers of the region and the central leaders he will register the objections and urge them to give assent to the Manipur Peoples (Protection) Bill, 2018.
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (File Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told representatives of the North East Students Organisation (NESO) on Sunday that his government opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the present form.
S Prakash, Secretary of NESO who led a NESO team to meet Biren Singh, said the Chief Minister assured them that the Manipur government opposed the bill unless there was a clause to protect the indigenous people in the region.
Biren Singh also reportedly said that in the forthcoming meeting between the Chief Ministers of the region and the central leaders he will register the objections and urge them to give assent to the Manipur Peoples (Protection) Bill, 2018.
NESO has been organising agitations throughout the northeastern region protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
S Prakash, Secretary of NESO who led a NESO team to meet Biren Singh, said the Chief Minister assured them that the Manipur government opposed the bill unless there was a clause to protect the indigenous people in the region.
Biren Singh also reportedly said that in the forthcoming meeting between the Chief Ministers of the region and the central leaders he will register the objections and urge them to give assent to the Manipur Peoples (Protection) Bill, 2018.
NESO has been organising agitations throughout the northeastern region protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs, Laptops And More
- 'Where Art Thou?' Romeo, The World's Loneliest Frog, Just Found His Juliet
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results