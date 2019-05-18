Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board Releases HSLC 10th Results Soon at manresults.nic.in

The Manipur Class 10 Result 2019 or the Manipur HSLC 10th result will be declared by Board of Secondary Education Manipur on its official website manresults.nic.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 18, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board Releases HSLC 10th Results Soon at manresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Manipur Class 10 Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, also called as BSEM, has declared the Manipur 10th Result 2019 on its official website manresults.nic.in . The date of announcement of Manipur HSLC result was confirmed on May 18. The class 10 exam, otherwise known as the high school leaving certificate exam was held at 139 centres across the state.

The students who have appeared for the Manipur examination should keep all the details like admit card ready for accessing scores without any delay. Besides, the official website, the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will also be provided by these two portals- examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Manipur 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Go to official website: manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Spot Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link on the homepage and click it
Step 3: Enter the required details and click submit tab
Step 4: You can view your Manipur 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Take a printout of it and keep for future reference

In 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 per cent cleared the Class 10 exam. The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass precentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentage in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 per cent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram