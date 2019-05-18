English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board to Release HSLC 10th Results Shortly at manresults.nic.in
The Manipur Class 10 Result 2019 or the Manipur HSLC 10th result will be declared by Board of Secondary Education Manipur on its official website manresults.nic.in today.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Manipur Class 10 Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, also called as BSEM, will declare the Manipur 10th Result 2019 on its official website manresults.nic.in by 11 am today. The date of announcement of Manipur HSLC result was confirmed on May 18. The class 10 exam, otherwise known as the high school leaving certificate exam was held at 139 centres across the state.
The students who have appeared for the Manipur examination should keep all the details like admit card ready for accessing scores without any delay. Besides, the official website, the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will also be provided by these two portals- examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Steps to check Manipur 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Go to official website: manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Spot Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link on the homepage and click it
Step 3: Enter the required details and click submit tab
Step 4: You can view your Manipur 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Take a printout of it and keep for future reference
In 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 per cent cleared the Class 10 exam. The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass precentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentage in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 per cent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
The students who have appeared for the Manipur examination should keep all the details like admit card ready for accessing scores without any delay. Besides, the official website, the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will also be provided by these two portals- examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Steps to check Manipur 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Go to official website: manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Spot Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link on the homepage and click it
Step 3: Enter the required details and click submit tab
Step 4: You can view your Manipur 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Take a printout of it and keep for future reference
In 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 per cent cleared the Class 10 exam. The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass precentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentage in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 per cent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
- See Deepika Padukone Slay at Cannes Red Carpet with her Bold, Unconventional Fashion Choices
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results