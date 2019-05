Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board to Release HSLC 10th Results Soon at manresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, also called as BSEM, will declare the Manipur 10th Result 2019 on its official website manresults.nic.in by 11 am today. The date of announcement of Manipur HSLC result was confirmed on May 18. The class 10 exam, otherwise known as the high school leaving certificate exam was held at 139 centres across the state.The students who have appeared for the Manipur examination should keep all the details like admit card ready for accessing scores without any delay. Besides, the official website, the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will also be provided by these two portals- examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Step 1: Go to official website: manresults.nic.in Step 2: Spot Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link on the homepage and click itStep 3: Enter the required details and click submit tabStep 4: You can view your Manipur 10th Result 2019Step 5: Take a printout of it and keep for future referenceIn 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 per cent cleared the Class 10 exam. The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass precentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentage in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 per cent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.