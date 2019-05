Manipur Class 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board Declared HSLC Results at manresults.nic.in; Here's How to Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur declared the Manipur 10th Result 2019 or the Manipur HSLC result, on its official website manresults.nic.in today at 11 am. The Manipur 10th Result or the BOSEM HSLC result will be available for download and the URL or window for checking scores will soon to be provided at the exam conducting authority Manipur Board of Secondary Education, which is also called as BSE/MBSE’s official website.The Manipur Board of Secondary Education or BSEM uploaded a circular mentioning that the Manipur 10th Result 2019 will be declared on May 18. The Manipur 10th Result 2019 will released at the MBSE’s website manresults.nic.in Once the Manipur HSLC Result 2019 is declared is at the Manipur Board of Secondary Education website, candidates can check their marks with these steps:Go to official website: manresults.nic.in Spot Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2019 link on the homepage and click itEnter the required details and click submit tabYou can view your Manipur 10th Result 2019Take a printout of it and keep for future referenceBesides, the BSE’s official websites, the Manipur 10th Result 2019, Manipur HSLC Result 2019, Manipur Board Result 2019 will also be provided by these two portals- examresults.net and indiaresults.com The Manipur board exam for class 10 was conducted from February 20 to April 4 for 2018-2019 academic year. In the exam, approximately, 35, 856 students appeared. This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has already declared the class 12 result on May 8. For the year 2018, Manipur HSLC result 2018 was declared on May 25 and 73.18 per cent students passed the exam.