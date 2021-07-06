Manipur Debuts on India’s Railway Map as First Passenger Train Enters State

A historic moment unfolded for the people of Manipur as the state made its appearance on the Indian Railways map. A passenger train, Rajdhani Express from Assam’s Silchar railway station, reached Manipur’s Vaingaichunpao railway station for a trial run on July 2. Reportedly, the passenger train covered a distance of 11 kilometers with railway officials onboard. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh have called it a ‘historic moment.’

According to a report by East Mojo, locals greeted the railway officers at Manipur’s Jiribam railway station, wherein the train took a halt. It was followed by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. From Silchar, railway officials including North-East Frontier (NF) Railway senior PRO Nripen Bhattacharya, and CDO Silchar, Abdul Hakim reached the Jiribam railway station.

Addressing the media, PRO Bhattacharya revealed that the passenger train service from Vaingaichunpao to Silchar will commence soon. He further said that the broad-gauge train service was extended from Silchar up to Vaingaichunpao railway station.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on July 3 hailed the historic moment via his Twitter handle. Re-tweeting a clip of the passenger train shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma, the chief minister informed that the first trial run of a passenger train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao has been successfully conducted on July 2. He added that the people of Manipur are immensely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Historic moment for Manipur as the first trial run of a passenger train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted on Friday. The people of Manipur are immensely grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for the transformation brought under his leadership. https://t.co/Xf6ltAf8sK — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 3, 2021

BJP leader and Union minister of state for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to hail the ‘historic’ moment. The union minister too shared a clip of the train and revealed that Manipur has finally made its debut on the Railway map of India.

VIDEO: Historic moment! #Manipur makes its debut on the #RailMap of #India.Trial run of first passengers train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted. #TransformingNortheast pic.twitter.com/galfkuFBHg— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 3, 2021

It has been reported that the Vaingaichunpao-Imphal railway line is under construction. But once it will be completed, the Vaingaichunpao-Imphal railway line will be the longest railway tunnel near Imphal, which is the capital of Manipur.

