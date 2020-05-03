Manipur Docs Protest Over Allowance Cut Amid Covid-19 Crisis

A majority of government doctors in Manipur started treating patients on Saturday wearing black badges, protesting against the state's decision to scrap an allowance from their pay.

At a press conference, All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) president Potsangbam Radheshyam

Singh said if the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) is not restored within a week, the doctors will go on "cease work"

the next day.

The doctors feel demoralised because of the reduction in pay due to the scrapping of the allowance while they continue to work on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, he said.

Singh said the AMHSDA will be holding discussions with the state health minister over the issue.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365