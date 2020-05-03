Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Manipur Docs Protest Over Allowance Cut Amid Covid-19 Crisis

A majority of government doctors in Manipur started treating patients on Saturday wearing black badges, protesting against the state's decision to scrap an allowance from their pay.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine, to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, India, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Representative image. (Reuters/Amit Dave)

A majority of government doctors in Manipur started treating patients on Saturday wearing black badges, protesting against the state's decision to scrap an allowance from their pay.

At a press conference, All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) president Potsangbam Radheshyam

Singh said if the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) is not restored within a week, the doctors will go on "cease work"

the next day.

The doctors feel demoralised because of the reduction in pay due to the scrapping of the allowance while they continue to work on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, he said.

Singh said the AMHSDA will be holding discussions with the state health minister over the issue.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,087,865

    +4,315*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,424,254

    +37,735*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,092,715

    +29,194*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,674

    +4,226*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres