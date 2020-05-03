Manipur Docs Protest Over Allowance Cut Amid Covid-19 Crisis
A majority of government doctors in Manipur started treating patients on Saturday wearing black badges, protesting against the state's decision to scrap an allowance from their pay.
Representative image. (Reuters/Amit Dave)
A majority of government doctors in Manipur started treating patients on Saturday wearing black badges, protesting against the state's decision to scrap an allowance from their pay.
At a press conference, All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) president Potsangbam Radheshyam
Singh said if the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) is not restored within a week, the doctors will go on "cease work"
the next day.
The doctors feel demoralised because of the reduction in pay due to the scrapping of the allowance while they continue to work on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, he said.
Singh said the AMHSDA will be holding discussions with the state health minister over the issue.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jacqueline Fernandez Treats All Salman Khan Fans with Actor's Shirtless Workout Pic
- Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Throwback Video of Actor Enjoying a Plate Full of Pani Puri, Watch Here
- Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Shirish Kunder, Why Don’t You Take Criticism Seriously?
- Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Another Cryptic Post
- Former MP Minister Makes Son Clean Garbage for Misbehaving With Police During Lockdown