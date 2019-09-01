Manipur Govt Declares Drought-like Situation in View of Rain Deficit, Failed Crops
A state government release said that a decision was taken on Saturday to seek relief from the Centre as over 70 blocks saw crop failure by 33 to 50 percent.
File photo of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.
Imphal: The cabinet of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has declared a drought-like situation in the state owing to scant rain that have led to crop failures in over 70 blocks of the state, a government release said.
The decision was taken on Saturday to seek relief from the Centre, the statement by N Geoffrey, secretary to the chief minister, said.
"Rain deficit this year has affected crops in over 70 blocks of the state. Villages that have witnessed crop failures ranging between 33 per cent and more than 50 per cent have been categorised as moderately and severely affected," it said.
Prior to the cabinet meeting, the chief minister chaired a high-level emergency meeting with cabinet ministers, MLAs, top officials, deputy commissioners of 16 districts and representatives of agricultural institutes to discuss the situation, it said.
