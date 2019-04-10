LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Manipur High Court Orders Release of Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem Detained Under National Security Act

A division bench of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice K H Nobin Singh quashed the order of the district magistrate of Imphal West for detaining Kishorchandra Wangkhem under the NSA.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
Kishorchandra Wangkhem. (Image: Facebook)
Imphal: Manipur High Court on Monday revoked the detention of journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.

A division bench of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice K H Nobin Singh quashed the order of the district magistrate of Imphal West for detaining Wangkhem under the NSA.

The bench said the television journalist be freed forthwith unless he is not wanted in other cases, Wangkhem's counsel, Soraisam Chittaranjan, said.

Wangkhem, 39, was detained under the NSA at the orders of the Imphal West district magistrate last November for allegedly criticising the BJP, RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. He was arrested on sedition charges on November 21 and was sent to jail for 12 months.

Wangkhem, who was housed in the central jail here, had moved court against his detention on December 20. His family members had lodged a complaint with the high court that his health had been deteriorating in the prison.
