Manipur HSLC Result 2020: Reshmi Nandeibam Tops With 579 Marks, Overall Pass Percentage at 65.34%

Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School emerged as the Class 10 topper in Manipur, scoring 579 out of 600. The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) announced Manipur HSLC Result 2020. The total passing percentage is 65.34 per cent. The pass percentage of male candidates is 70.88 per cent, while that of female is 66.75 per cent. Approximately, 38,664 students took class 10 exams this year, out of which 19,824 were girls and 19,040 boys. Those who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website of BOSEM bsem.in.

At times the Board website takes time to load and students have to keep clicking on the reload button. Now, there is nothing to worry about such situation as BSEM Manipur Board HSLC Result 2020 is also hosted on manresults.nic.in, examresults.net/manipur, manipur.indiaresults.com

Manipur 10th Result 2020: Students can access the result via SMS service as well.

In order to Manipur HSLC Board Result 2020 via SMS, students will have to send a message on 9212357123.

Type MANRES10 and send it to the given number.

Manipur Board Result 2020: This is how you can check the result



Step 1: Go to the official website of the Manipur Board bsem.in



Step 2: Enter the hall ticket details in the search tab and click on view score



Step 3: Result will appear on the screen



Step 4: If you find any discrepancy, immediately contact the authorities concerned

The evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets commenced in April and the checking process took place at four centers, Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and DM College of Science. The evaluation process was completed in May.

The board has decided to conduct pending Class 12 papers on July 6 and 7. The two papers of Class 12 were deferred in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.