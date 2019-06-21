Manipur Insurgent Outfit KCP-MC Warns Catholic Schools to Stop 'Using' Institutes to Spread Religion

Guwahati: Manipur-based insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council (KCP-MC) has issued a statement warning Catholic schools against using its space for religious purposes, otherwise consequences will follow. The insurgent group added that it is keeping a close watch on the Catholic schools in the state.

In its statement, the outfit said that it is concerned with the manner in which Catholic schools are misusing their institutions by building churches within its premise and promoting Christianity. They have threatened to create a curfew-like situation if its warning is overlooked by these schools.

The KCP- MC had earlier declared that it does not accept any monetary contribution from the people and especially from these schools. Rather, its finances are managed with the help of Maoist Communist Party of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Catholic schools of Manipur have denied all accusations made by the insurgent outfit. The accusation is totally false and a direct challenge to all the Christians living in the State, the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) said.

Further, a press release issued by the AMCO mentioned that in the past few days, there have been a series of threats and accusations on the people of the community, particularly the Catholics, by the KCP- MC and a hand grenade was even placed at the residential gate of a priest residing at Mantripukhri on June 6.

The Christian Organisation asked people to refrain from making such allegations to avoid disharmony and conflict in the state and respect the Constitutional rights of religious freedom.

It also urged the group to acknowledge the contribution of Catholic schools in the field of education in Manipur and asked government to take the issue seriously in order to preserve the peaceful atmosphere for thousands of students.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police have put the state on alert regarding the KCP- MC's threatening message.