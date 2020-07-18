Manipur IPS Officer Shoots Self With Service Revolver, Taken to Hospital

A top officer of Manipur police department allegedly shot himself in his office Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The officer, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar, was taken to a hospital following the incident.

Top brass of the state police and officials, including Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu, were at Raj Medicity where Kumar was being treated.

The chief secretary said Kumar's condition is serious but he is responding to the treatment and has also spoken to the doctors.

"He will be sent to Delhi, once his condition improves," Babu added.

Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre, shot himself with his service revolver in his office in Manipur Rifles Compound, said a senior police officer.

It is being probed why he took the step, he said. Kumar was sent back to his home cadre around a year ago, the officer added.

