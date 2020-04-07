Manipur Police Arrests Doctor for Escaping from Quarantine Centre
The doctor, a consultant at the Peace Hospital and Research Institute (PHRI) at Imphal's Porompat area had treated a Tablighi Jamaat returnee, who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Representative image.
A doctor, who was told by the authorities to stay in the quarantine centre for coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient, was arrested by the police for escaping from the facility, an official said on Tuesday.
The doctor, a consultant at the Peace Hospital and Research Institute (PHRI) at Imphal's Porompat area had
treated a Tablighi Jamaat returnee, who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The state government directed the doctor and the staff of PHRI to go for quarantine at the government quarantine
centre here as per protocol, the official said.
On April 5, a team led by the State Nodal Officer (Quarantine) went for physical inspection of the people in the
quarantine centre and found that the doctor was missing, a statement issued by Director of Health Services, K Rajo Singh said.
As the doctor was missing at the quarantine centre, a complaint was filed at Porompat police station by the
authorities against the doctor.
The police arrested the doctor from his Kshetrigao residence on Monday evening, officials said, adding that the doctor has been sent back to the quarantine centre again.
