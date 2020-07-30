Manipur Police Officer Who Complained About CM Detained for Allegedly Violating Lockdown Norms

Police officer Thonaujam Brinda, who had earlier this month accused Manipur chief minister of thwarting an investigation against a former BJP functionary, has been detained for allegedly violating lockdown norms at Sangaiprou Lamkhai. Brinda, along with two others, was detained by the Imphal West Police on Monday night for flouting restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Imphal Free Press reported.

Brinda had recently courted controversy when she had alleged that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had a hand in foiling an ongoing probe against a former party worker purportedly involved in drug smuggling. She had made these allegations in an affidavit to the court which had initiated contempt proceedings against her.

The police officer faced contempt charges over her Facebook post, where she had questioned a special court’s decision to grant bail to the BJP functionary. She was also accused of showing her middle finger to the judge. However, Brinda has denied the charge in her affidavit.

On Tuesday, Brinda took to Facebook to post about her arrest as she wrote. “Me, Sonia Phairembam and Tenao have been detained since 12.40 am at Kwakeithel FCI Crossing by Imphal West Police on charge of violating curfew according to a report from Kakching Control Room. My husband agreed to pay fine for curfew violation and let us women off as it is night but they have refused. Police are saying Lamphel Police is coming to arrest me. We are completely surrounded by armed policemen in uniform.”

The police officer also alleged that the police did not explain the charges for their detention.