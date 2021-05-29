Manipur Registers Record One-day Spike of 1,007 Covid-19 Cases

Manipur on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,007 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 48,850, a senior official said. Fifteen more fatalities raised the toll to 776.

Imphal West registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 358, followed by Imphal East at 237, Thoubal at 98 and Churachandpur at 91. Accordingly, the number of active case rose to 8,030.

Six new fatalities were recorded in Imphal West, followed by five in Imphal East, two in Thoubal, and one each in Ukhrul and Bishnupur, the official said. At least 564 more persons recuperated since Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 40,044.

The recovery rate currently stands at 81.97 pc. As many as 7,06, 385 tests have been conducted in the state so far, while a total of 3,75,518 people inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine, the official added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here