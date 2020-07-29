INDIA

Manipur Reports Its First Death Due to Coronavirus, Cases Rise to 2,317

For representation: A Manipuri girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Manipur reported its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old man succumbed to the disease at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday, an official said.

This is the first COVID-19 death in the state, Director of RIMS, Ahanthem Santa Singh told PTI here. The RIMS director said that the deceased, a resident of Khongjom Sapam village in Thoubal district was admitted to the institute on May 22 for the treatment of serious kidney problem and hypertension.

The patient tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday and died in the early hours of Wednesday, the director said. Manipur has reported a total of 2,317 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday of which 705 are active as 1,612 people have recovered from the disease, officials said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 69.70 per cent, they said.

