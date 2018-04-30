English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manipur Result 2018: COHSEM HSE Class 12 Result 2018 to be Announced Soon at manresults.nic.in. Check Details
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM or BSEM Manipur Board of Secondary Education Manipur will announce the Manipur HSE Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 on its official website manresults.nic.in. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM conducted the Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 from February 19 to March 28.
(Image: News18.com)
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM, also known as, Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM Manipur) will announce the Manipur HSE Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM or BSEM Manipur Board of Secondary Education Manipur will announce the Manipur HSE Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 on its official website manresults.nic.in
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM conducted the Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 from February 19 to March 28. The Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or COHSEM HSE Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in, examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Manipur HSE Class 12 result 2018
Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Manipur HSE results 2018.
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM Manipur) conducts the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), which is the Manipur Class XII Examinations, for which it announces the Manipur HSE Result 2018 or Manipur Class 12th Result 2018 or the COHSEM HSE Results 2018. In 2017, COHSEM Council of Higher Secondary Education announced the Manipur Class 12 Result / Manipur HSE Results on May 23rd. A total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the Manipur HSE Class 12th exams 2018 which was conducted across 91 exam centres, out of which 20,323 belonged to science stream, 7,190 to arts stream and 507 to commerce stream.
Also Watch
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM conducted the Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 from February 19 to March 28. The Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or COHSEM HSE Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in, examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Manipur HSE Class 12 result 2018
Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Manipur HSE results 2018.
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM Manipur) conducts the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), which is the Manipur Class XII Examinations, for which it announces the Manipur HSE Result 2018 or Manipur Class 12th Result 2018 or the COHSEM HSE Results 2018. In 2017, COHSEM Council of Higher Secondary Education announced the Manipur Class 12 Result / Manipur HSE Results on May 23rd. A total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the Manipur HSE Class 12th exams 2018 which was conducted across 91 exam centres, out of which 20,323 belonged to science stream, 7,190 to arts stream and 507 to commerce stream.
Also Watch
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
- Online Shopping: One Out Of Three Customers Receive Fake Products
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report