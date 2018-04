Manipur Result 2018: COHSEM HSE Class 12 Result 2018 to be Announced Soon at manresults.nic.in. Check Details

Secondary Education

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM, also known as, Board ofManipur (BSEM Manipur) will announce the Manipur HSE Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM or BSEM Manipur Board ofManipur will announce the Manipur HSE Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 on its official website manresults.nic.in The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur COHSEM conducted the Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 from February 19 to March 28. The Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018 or Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or COHSEM HSE Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get yourStep 4: Enter your Roll number and the other detailsStep 5: Click on SubmitStep 6: Download and take a print out of your Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM Manipur) conducts the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), which is the Manipur Class XII Examinations, for which it announces the Manipur HSE Result 2018 or Manipur Class 12th Result 2018 or the COHSEM HSE Results 2018. In 2017, COHSEM Council of Higher Secondary Education announced the Manipur Class 12 Result / Manipur HSE Results on May 23rd. A total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the Manipur HSE Class 12th exams 2018 which was conducted across 91 exam centres, out of which 20,323 belonged to science stream, 7,190 to arts stream and 507 to commerce stream.