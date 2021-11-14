Manipur Terror Attack Was 'Well-planned' as 15 Heavily Armed Militants Were Involved: Sources

An initial investigation in the dastardly attack on the convoy of the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit by militants in Manipur’s Singhat has shown that it was “well-planned", sources said, adding that its difficult to believe that two proscribed militant organisations - the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) - were not aware of the presence of Colonel Viplav Tripathi’s eight-year-old son and wife in the targeted convoy.

The sources further said that 15 heavily armed militants were involved in the attack and they triggered three IED blasts, followed by heavy firing from both sides.

Sources have earlier said that the Indian Army is keeping a close watch on the Myanmar border to ensure the militants behind the attack don’t escape.

Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, a colonel rank officer, his wife, six-year-old son besides four personnel of the paramilitary force died in an ambush on Saturday morning, in a fresh eruption of militant violence in the border state. The PLA and MNPF have claimed responsibility for the ambush at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district of the North-eastern state.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," he said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths and promised justice. “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," he said in a tweet.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a mass combing operation has been launched in the entire area. “The attackers came from across the border from Myanmar. We will hit back. Communication has been established with the Centre," he told News18.

