Manipur's First COVID-19 Patient Discharged from Hospital

Director of JNIMS Prof Thongam Bhimo said the woman was discharged as she had recovered completely from COVID-19 after successful treatment.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Manipur's First COVID-19 Patient Discharged from Hospital
Manipur's first COVID-19 patient returns home after being discharged. (Twitter)

Imphal: The first COVID-19 positive patient of Manipur, who was undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, doctors said.

Director of JNIMS Prof Thongam Bhimo said the woman was discharged as she had recovered completely from COVID-19 after successful treatment.

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area in Imphal West district, had returned from the UK.

After reaching Imphal she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here on March 23, complaining of nasopharyngeal problems. Test reports of her swab and blood samples confirmed that she was infected with coronavirus.

She was admitted to the isolation ward of the JNIMS and was undergoing treatment.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 9 said that the state government has decided to give Rs 35 lakh to the medical team and officials of JNIMS who treated the state's first COVID-19 patient.

Manipur so far has reported only one case of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the 19 people of Moreh town in Tengnoupal district quarantined at the quarantine centre of RIMS have tested negative for COVID-19, said Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh, Director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal on Sunday.

The RIMS director said that the 19 people were quarantined as they were close associates and relatives of a 66-year-old COVID-19 positive patient, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

