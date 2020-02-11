Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Manish Chaudhary (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Manish Chaudhary (BJP) Trailing
Live election result status of Manish Chaudhary (मनीष चौधरी) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rithala seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Manish Chaudhary has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Manish Chaudhary is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rithala constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Manish Chaudhary's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 38 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 48.9 lakh which includes Rs. 28.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 20 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.1 lakh of which Rs. 3.1 lakh is self income. Manish Chaudhary's has total liabilities of Rs. 9 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rithala are: Pradeep Kumar Pandey (INC), Manish Chaudhary (BJP), Mohinder Goyal (AAP), Rajesh Kumar (BSP), Janab Mulla (ASP), Waheed Khan (TSP), Vijay Kumar (RNP), Shiv Nandan Singh (BSKP), Suraj Singh (ABJSP), Alok Dixit (IND), Vidya Pati (IND), Tribeni Prasad (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Manish Chaudhary (BJP) in 2020 Rithala elections.Click here for live election results of Manish Chaudhary candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
